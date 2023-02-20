Francis Anthony Lubowa, 74, the father of Maria Nagirinya (deceased) shed tears while giving evidence about the murder of his 27-year-old daughter.

Lubowa on Monday told court that his life enormously changed since the death of his daughter who had also followed his footsteps as a community social worker. Lubowa a resident of Nsambya in Kampala district could not hide his disappointment at how he was tossed to various police stations while trying to obtain CCTV footage in hope of saving his daughter.

He says it was during this time that he was informed that his daughter’s body had been found in Mukono. Lubowa has been the 4th prosecution witness to be presented.

However, the DPP Jane Frances Abodo without stating any reasons dropped kidnap and murder charges against Okori Raymond Mackosone, a suspect.

This left the number of suspects on trial at seven as the hearing of this case was adjourned until Tuesday, February 21, 2023.