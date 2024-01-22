Parliamentarians from various political parties gathered at Entebbe International Airport on Sunday to receive the body of former Dokolo district MP, Cecilia Ogwal.

The Emirates Air flight carrying her remains arrived from India, where she passed away on Thursday due to complications from cancer. Speaker Anita Among led the reception.

The deceased’s husband, Lameck Ogwal, and other family members accompanied the body.

The depth of Ogwal’s influence in Parliament was visible as MPs openly fought back tears.

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to His Grace Dr. Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, Rt Rev. Prof Alfred Olwa and all the Ministers of the word for joining us to pray for the family and mourners. We shall receive Imat at Parliament tomorrow at 9 am and celebrate her legacy and her amazing contribution to our country,” Speaker Among posted on her X platform on Sunday.

The body was transferred to Mulago Hospital mortuary and subsequently taken to her Bugolobi residence for a vigil.

Today, Monday, January 22, 2024, Parliamentarians are expected to receive the body and pay their final respects.