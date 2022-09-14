Police in Oyam district have arrested a 19-year-old for the alleged murder of his mother. Patrick Jimmy Okema the North Kyoga region police spokesperson says it is alleged that when the deceased, Sylivia Aol returned home from a bar very drunk, the suspect out of anger, punched and kicked her claiming that she drinks a lot and that she was a shame to the family.

Aol died shortly last night at the scene in Amwa Teduka village, Okule ward, Minakulu town council, Oyam district.

“Police detectives from Minakulu led by the OC and SOCO from CPS Oyam visited the scene and arrested the suspect who is in police custody,” Okema said.

Police say a post-mortem is yet to be conducted as inquiries into the matter are ongoing.