By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Kabale District are investigating circumstances under which a 19-year-old man strangled his 35-year-old biological brother over shs 5000.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson says the deceased, one Blairs Rumanzi a resident of Hamumba cell Bugarama parish Kaharo sub-county was allegedly murdered by his brother last night after a fight over shs 5000.

It is alleged that armed with a panga, the deceased demanded his five thousand shillings from the suspect but he was overpowered by the suspect who strangled by the neck.

Police officers from Kaharo were notified and they managed to apprehend the suspect from his hideout in Bukinda village.