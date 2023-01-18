Motorists who ply the Entebbe route to the city center through clock tower will have to carefully plan for their journeys due to the temporary road diversions that will last for at least two months.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) and the contractor of Kampala Flyover Construction and Road Upgrading Project (KFCRUP) announced the diversions effective today, January 18 to ease the ongoing construction activities of the Kampala Flyover. The diversions are expected to end on April 17, 2023.

The Entebbe road section between Shell clock tower junction and Nakasero Mosque shall be temporarily closed to vehicles accessing the city. Sikh road will be used by vehicles from the city centre towards clock tower junction.

To avoid congestion, UNRA has advised all motorists from Kibuye roundabout to access the city centre through roads such as Lubiri ring road, Rubaga road, and other connecting roads.

Motorists from Gaba road are advised to use Mukwano road while those from Usafi roundabout and Mengo hill can access the city center through Ben Kiwanuka street and any other connecting roads.