By Monitor Team

Works and Transport Minister Gen Katumba Wamala has assured motorists that a temporary bridge to be erected over River Katonga on the Kampala-Masaka Highway will be ready in the next five days.

China Communications Construction Company Lt, has been contracted to do the work.

The Kampala- Masaka Highway was closed on May 11 following the flash floods that swept away part of the River Katonga Bridge, forcing motorists to use Mpigi-Butambala-Villa-Maria Road which is more than 50km longer.

According to Joseph Otim, the director Road maintenance at the Uganda National Roads Authority, the planned temporary bridge will be used for a month.