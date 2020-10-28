

By Derick Kissa

Ten suspects have been charged with unlawful possession of government stores in Lugazi court after they were arrested within Lugazi Municipality in an operation that was carried out on Monday.

Among the suspects, include, Martha Nanyanzi, Peter Kakomo, Edith Nasiima, Florence Namuddu, Yusuf Batambuze, Enick Mbooga, Godfrey Kagulire, Rotana Hajarah, Felister Ahisibwe and John Mwanje.

Among the things that were confiscated include, 14 army trousers, 5 t-shirts that are similar to those of the UPDF, 2 red berets and 1 black beret, one army red shirt and 2 skirts.

Wilberforce Egesa, the grade one magistrate of Lugazi court, charged them with one count which is unlawful possession of government stores.

However, the nine suspects denied committing any offence and only one accepted and requested court to be lenient.

Dianah Banduru, the lawyer for the suspects requested court to grant them bail since the case they charged them with is bailable and she also condemned police for arresting innocent people who were just employed to sell the berets.

Each of them were requested to present two sureties which they did and the court granted them a cash bail of 200,000 shillings each and one Million shillings non cash from the sureties.

They were later granted bail and the case was adjourned to November 13.