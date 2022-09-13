By Mike Sebalu

Pakwach district local government authorities have confirmed that a total of 10 children have died and a number of adults admitted after eating suspected contaminated cassava flour.

Pakwach Woman Member of Parliament, Jane Avur Pacutho suspects the contamination might have been as a result of poor processing.

However, she says samples of the said cassava flour have been taken to the national laboratories for further analysis.

“It is unfortunate that we have lost ten children and a number of adults who are also affected but they were rushed to hospital and they are now out of danger. Information I’m getting on ground is that they ate food that could have been contaminated. Perhaps this is poor processing, cassava is our staple food,” Pacutho said.

She further promised to raise the matter on the floor of Parliament this afternoon in a bid to establish what caused the death of 10 people.