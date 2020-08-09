

Police in Mbale is holding ten people, charged with engaging in an act likely to spread an infectious disease.

According to police the suspects are Power Power supporters, who had yesterday organized a rally without following Ministry of Health guidelines.

The group was arrested on Republic Street in Mbale City, during the visit of National Unity Platform leader and Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu in Mbale.

The Elgon region police spokesperson Rogers Taitika says they have also impounded a vehicle Reg. No.UAU331/W belonging to a one Robin Nadunga, an aspiring candidate for the Mbale MP seat.

Among those arrested is 53 year old Abas Wetaka the NUP’s regional Coordinator for Bugisu.