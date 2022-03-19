Today, Victoria University and MTN have awarded 10 scholarships to Innovative Youth across Uganda.

The Vice chancellor of Victoria university, Dr.Lawrence Muganga has called upon students focus on education because it’s their passport to the future.

He adds that the students who prepare for the future will succeed. He says that the students who have been awarded are entering a pulse life which they need to own and take over.

”Education is a fruit but how you treat it when you enter Victoria university, will determine the fruit that you get,” he said.

The Vice chancellors says that students have to transform themselves into problem solvers to create jobs for themselves because there are limited jobs.