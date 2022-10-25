At least 10 judicial officers at the rank of chief magistrates and grade one magistrates have been transferred. The move is geared towards improving efficiency in the administration of justice in the courts.

According to an internal memo signed by the Chief Registrar, Sarah Langa Siu, the changes will take effect from November 1, 2022.

The changes have seen Chief Magistrate, His Worship James Opio previously at Kasese taking on administrative roles in the office of the registrar High Court.

He has been replaced by His Worship Betty Ajok who was serving in Dokolo. Two magistrates are taking on the research function in the chambers of judges and justices.

This brings the total number of grade one magistrates assigned to chambers of justices and judges to 54.

The plan is to ensure that all 93 judges and justices have judicial officers in charge of their research function. The Chief Registrar noted that the transfers are part of the Judiciary’s ongoing transformational agenda geared towards improving access to justice for all its court users.

She further urged all the affected officers to hand over their offices in accordance with Chapter 1, Section F-d of the Public Service Standing Orders.