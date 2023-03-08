Police in Wandegeya have arrested 10 women for participating in an unlawful assembly and inciting violence,

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson has confirmed. Onyango says the suspects were arrested from Kalerwe zone, Mulago III parish, Kawempe division in Kampala district on Wednesday morning.

“The suspects were carrying placards written on; ‘stop torture’, ‘Free my husband’, ‘We want equality for Mrs. Olivia Lutaya’,” Onyango said.

It is alleged that they planned for the demonstration from National Unity Platform (NUP) offices at Kavule, then moved one by one and assembled at Zakaria Plaza before matching to Kalerwe market.

The women say it is meaningless to celebrate International Women’s Day amidst challenges.

Onyango has identified the suspects as; Kyeone Stella, Nakiku Allen, Namatovu Milly. Nankya Fiona, Sselonga Rukia, Bulungi Jackie, Nantume Allen, Sylvia, Ramuto Apio Flavia, Nyanzi Elizabeth.