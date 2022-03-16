Tenants countrywide are feeling the pinch after a section of landlords increased rent fees despite the slow recovery of business following the reopening of the economy from the two successive Covid-19 –induced lockdowns.

Some tenants are now getting priced out and others are being evicted from the commercial or housing units by their landlords for failure to meet their fee obligations.

Parliament last month granted landlords and property owners powers to evict tenants who fail to meet rent obligations after 30 days.