By Ruth Anderah

The Court of Appeal has okayed the withdrawal of an election appeal filed by Terego East Parliamentary Elections Apama Amato Boroa challenging the victory of State Minister for Lands Obiga Kania.

The withdrawal has been done at the pretrial hearing stage and it has been endorsed by Court of Appeal Registrar Lillian Buchana.

This follows a consent dated 17th February 2022 tabled before the court by the lawyers for both parties and the Electoral Commission which had been sued alongside Kania.

According to the consent agreement, each party will also bear its own costs.

Apama who stood on the Alliance for National Transformation -ANT ticket in the January 14th 2021 elections and obtained 5,925 votes against Kania’s 10,544 votes sued the State Minister alongside the Electoral Commission citing name discrepancies in his academic documents.

The withdrawal of the appeal against Kania now leaves 80 election appeals pending before the Court of Appeal and 29 applications that are yet to be allocated to panels comprised of three Justices.