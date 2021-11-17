By Ritah Kemigisa

Security experts have warned that terror attacks in Uganda are likely to continue and are now calling upon security agencies to beef up their intelligence services.

Speaking to KFM, Dr Solomon Asiimwe, a security studies don at Nkumba University says yesterday’s twin explosions show that the terrorists are acting out of fear given the nature they were detonating the bombs.

He adds that the use of suicide bombers to carry out such attacks is worrying and mirrors a lot about the country’s state of security and politics.

Asiimwe meanwhile warns that there could be many more of the indoctrinated members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) which the police have often blamed for such attacks including yesterday.

It is from this that he is calling for more vigilance from all Ugandans and for security agencies given all the support needed to help them respond on time.