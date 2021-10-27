By Ritah Kemigisa

The Minister of State for Internal Affairs Gen David Muhoozi has called for strategic patience saying terrorism is a global challenge that needs resilience, unity, and collaboration from everyone.

The minister made the remarks while presenting a statement on the two bomb explosions at Komamboga and swift safaris bus in Mpigi District that has left two dead before plenary this afternoon.

Gen Muhoozi says both explosions happened at places that do not have CCTV cameras but says statements so far recorded from eyewitnesses will help in the investigations.

He however says security services are following all the leads in both incidents in order to apprehend the culprits and has assured Ugandans the terrorists will be defeated.

Muhoozi has meanwhile appealed to all Ugandans to join in the fight against terrorism saying the threat is indiscriminate further urging everyone to be vigilant.