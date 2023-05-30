The joint force of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and Somali National Armed Forces have revealed that they have killed a number of Al-Shabaab terrorists who recently attacked their camp.

The terrorists last week on Friday attacked the peacekeepers’ Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Buulo Mareer, approximately 120km southwest of Mogadishu in Lower Shabelle region and alleged to have killed over 100 soldiers.

No clear report has been given to explain the extent of loss of troops and military equipment in the raid.

However in a statement issued this morning on twitter by ATMIS, the force says they managed to successfully pursue the fleeing Al-Shabaab terrorists whom they have killed.

They add that multiple weapons looted from the base have also been retrieved.

The force has further committed to fight terrorism and work closely with the federal government of Somali, Federal member states and international partners to secure Somalia.

“#ATMIS and @SNAForce troops have successfully pursued the fleeing Al-Shabaab terrorists involved in the #ATMIS FOB attack in Buulo Mareer. A substantial number of the terrorists have been eliminated. The joint force has also retrieved multiple weapons looted from the FOB. #ATMIS remains committed to fighting terrorism and will continue working closely with the Federal Government of Somalia, Federal Member States, and international partners to secure #Somalia,” the tweet reads.