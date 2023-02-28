The camp of the winning candidate in the Serere by-election has attacked the NRM party Electoral commission chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi for allegedly disrespecting Teso region political leaders.

This is after Dr. Odoi accused the NRM party vice chairperson in charge of Eastern Region, Mike Mukula of costing the party its victory in the recent Serere county by-election that was won by an independent candidate Emmanuel Omoding Okabe.

Odoi criticized Mukula for not turning up to welcome the president when he was campaigning for the NRM candidate, Philip Oucor.

However, two area MPs; Kasilo county’s MP Elijah Okupa and Soroti city West MP Jonathan Ebwaru have defended Mukula, saying it would have been uncultured behavior to desert a deceased person’s son in time of need.

Ebwaru accused NRM leaders at the headquarters of being political brokers whose only aim is to have elections across the country so that they can earn allowances. The NRM electoral commission has however since rubbished the claims.

The Serere county parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Partrick Okabe, father of Omoding Okabe who won the election.