The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Anitah Among has revealed that the His Highness the Emorimor Papa Iteso Augustine Kadugala Osuban has been accorded an official burial by the president.
While presiding over the plenary today, Among added that parliament will tomorrow hold a special sitting for him.
“The Deputy Speaker Anitah Among has informed the House that His Excellency the President has accorded the late, His Highness the Emorimor Papa Iteso Augustine Kadugala Osuban, an official burial. She says Parliament, therefore, will hold a special sitting tomorrow 10/02/22 at 2 pm,” read a tweet from Parliamentary watch.
Papa Augustine Osuban Lemukol, the Iteso Paramount Chief (Emorimor), died in Mulago National Referral Hospital. According to the information minister for Iteso cultural Union, Jonathan Maraka the Emorimor Augustine Osuban Olemukol had not been well for weeks.