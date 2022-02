Papa Augustine Osuban Lemukol, the Iteso Paramount Chief (Emorimor), has died in Mulago National Referral Hospital.

According to the information minister for Iteso cultural Union, Jonathan Maraka the Emorimor Augustine Osuban Olemukol has not been well for the last three weeks.

He adds that he was first admitted at Soroti hospital before he was transferred to Mulago.

