The NUP President, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine posted an emotional message for his long time friend and singing partner, Ali Buken alias Nubian Li who is in Kitalya prison.

It should be noted that 49 supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) were arraigned before the army court in Kampala and charged with illegal possession of four rounds of ammunition. These included Eddy Ssebufu alias Eddie Mutwe, Ali Bukeni alias Nubian Li, producer Dan Magic and many others.

According to Bobi Wine’s post on his Facebook page, he revealed that Nubian Li is the one giving strength to many people who were arrested on his campaign trail.

“I thank you for remaining strong for the rest of the team. Our comrades who have come out of prison have told me that you have taken leadership of hundreds of our comrades at Kitalya, and done so with grace. They have told me that you are now a counsellor – some comrades come to you at the verge of despair and you encourage them to remain strong and hopeful in the face of impunity, injustice and uncertainty,” he said.

Bobi Wine added that he is strengthened by the fact that when they decided to join politics, they were prepared for the challenges that come along with their decision.

“May you continue being strong for the sake of everybody. Here on the outside, we are doing everything within our power to secure your release, but the dictator is also doing everything within his power to keep you under illegal detention. But like we always said, the forces of evil may appear very fearsome, but they never win in the end! Hang in there bro,” he posted.

It should be noted that most of the NUP supporters who are in Kitalya prison were part of the 100 suspects who were on granted bail by Masaka Court where they had been charged with six counts, including inciting violence, assaulting police officers on duty, among others.