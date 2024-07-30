The 30th National Agricultural Show 2024, officially opens today at the show grounds in Jinja.

The Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries is expected to officiate the event.

The week-long show started over the weekend with mini exhibitions, followed by a validation workshop on the research study conducted among Agro-ecological Entrepreneurs and Territorial Market actors in Uganda.

According to the deputy Chief Executive Officer, Uganda National Farmers Federation (UNFFE) Perezi Kawumu, the official opening will be followed by the digital economic day on Wednesday highlight the role of technology in promoting agri-business.

“On third August we shall have agricultural financing by Bank of Uganda and we shall have a discussion dialogue on opportunities for youth employment in agri-business”, Kawumu said.

This year’s show is being held under the theme is focused on innovation for Agro- Industrialization and has attracted over 1,000 Exhibitors from sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, housing, Small and Medium Enterprises, banking, public and private sector, hospitality and education.