The latest 2022 police annual crime report shows that theft has maintained its position as the leading crime committed in Uganda with 61,508 cases registered representing 26.5% of the total crime committed in 2022.

According to the report, the crime rate last year increased by 18% with 231,653 cases registered compared to 196,081 cases in 2021.

According to the report, there has been a general increase in cases of theft from 41,950 cases reported to Police in 2020.

Police records show that most of the theft cases were mainly motivated by economic gain.

Out of the total theft cases reported to police last year, 25,290 cases were taken to court, 3,717 cases were not proceeded with, while 32,501 cases are still under inquiry.

Meanwhile, over 29,000 suspects were arrested out of which 26,000 were male adults, 1400 female adults, 600 male juveniles, and 94 female juveniles.

Assault is in the meantime highlighted as the second among leading crimes with 32,041 cases registered representing 13.8% of the total reported cases in the year.