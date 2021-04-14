By Ritah Kemigisa

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sam Kuteesa has informed the United Nations Security Council that there have been no abductions and kidnappings by security forces in Uganda as alleged.

The minister made the remarks while meeting the Heads of missions of the five permanent members of the council, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, and the European Union Ambassador to Uganda.

The council is made up of members from the USA, UK, France, and the Russian federation.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign affairs, Minister Kutesa also shared a report into violent riots that took place in Kampala and other parts of the country.

The minister also said the 18th November 2020 riots in which about 54 people were killed were regrettable.

He has assured the UN security council that the government is committed to bringing to book all wrongdoers in the country using the relevant laws.

Many Ugandans have since last reportedly been kidnapped, tortured, or detained incommunicado.

The government has since accounted for about 40 kidnapped people and also provided a list of 177 missing people.

The NUP party however claims over 600 of its supporters have been kidnaped.