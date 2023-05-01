As Ugandans join the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s World Labour Day, the general secretary of the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (Unatu), Mr Filbert Baguma, says the day is not worth celebrating.

Mr Baguma told this publication in a telephone interview today that the day would be worth celebrating if employers were willing to listen and address the concerns of employees, including the issue of salary enhancement.

“First of all, we don’t have what to celebrate because workers continue to be marginalised as their employers pretend to be paying them. If you pay me whatever you want and you continue to use words like, you can take it or leave it and go, be patient, up to when?’’ Mr Baguma said.

Labour Day is observed on May 1 every year across the world to pay tribute to the contribution of workers.

Uganda is marking the day under the theme: “Promoting positive work, culture and ethics: A perspective for increased investment, employment opportunities, and household incomes”. The celebrations are being held in Namutumba District.