The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among on Thursday told MPs in the August House that she had received a report indicating that her vehicle was being trailed by suspected assassins.
“I have got a report and I have only shared this with the Leader of Opposition [Mr Mathias Mpuuga] and now I can officially tell you [MPs in plenary]. I have got an assassination report wanting to assassinate me,” the Bukedea District Woman MP said, adding, “…up to now, my car is still followed up now.”
“Whoever wants to assassinate Anita, let me inform you that I was put in this chair by God and I will serve until I get tired,” vowed Ms Among who has been the Speaker of the 11th Parliament since March 25, 2022 when she was elected to replace former Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah who died in Seattle, Washington, United States of America.
