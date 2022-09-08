The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among on Thursday told MPs in the August House that she had received a report indicating that her vehicle was being trailed by suspected assassins.

“I have got a report and I have only shared this with the Leader of Opposition [Mr Mathias Mpuuga] and now I can officially tell you [MPs in plenary]. I have got an assassination report wanting to assassinate me,” the Bukedea District Woman MP said, adding, “…up to now, my car is still followed up now.”