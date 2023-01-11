Democratic Party president Nobert Mao has justified his questionable security detail revealing that some people wanted to kill him even before he was appointed Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister.

Mao made the revelation on Tuesday in a press briefing while justifying the flamboyant lifestyle of moving around with bodyguards.

According to Mao, a group of people recorded videos and threatened to kill him.

He, however, said he is not ready to die yet because he still has a mission to fulfill including the much-awaited political transition, constitutional review including electoral reforms, spearheading national healing so as to achieve transitional justice and also establish a framework for inclusive national dialogue.

Mao has meanwhile challenged the opposition to give DP credit and respect for having been a formidable force to reckon with uniting them.

He further accused the Nationa Unity Platform (NUP) party of betrayal in the 2021 general elections, something that saw the DP lose over Shs400m.