By Prossy Kisakye

The 3rd Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama has extended her heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and injured Ugandans following the twin explosions that happened in Kampala this morning.

She made the remarks this afternoon at the opening of the 3-day National HIV/AIDS scientific meeting featuring the 14th annual joint AIDS review and Philly Lutaaya memorial lecture in Kampala.

Nakadama said it was a pity that such terror attacks come at a time when the country is still battling the deadly pandemic of Covid-19 and the HIV/AIDS scourge which have led to the deaths of many people.

She has expressed the government’s commitment and ability to handle the rising terror incidents in the country, encouraging Ugandans to stay very vigilant as the government fulfils its responsibility of protecting them.