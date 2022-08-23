By Ritah Kemigisa

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa has revealed that the third unit at Isimba hydropower dam has been restored.

In a tweet, Nankabirwa says the dam is now back to pre-incident level where they had three Units and one unit on outage.

She says Unit one, two and four are now back online and Unit three is still on outage for Contractors works.

The 183 megawatt dam had been temporarily shut down on August 8th, 2022 following massive flooding in the dam’s powerhouse.

One of the Operation and Maintenance engineers who was undertaking routine maintenance at the dam, is reported to have opened the wrong gates, leading to a gush of water submerging machines.

Parliament and the ministry of energy have since moved an investigation into the incident that many legislators questioned citing connivance and corruption.

Speaking to KFM recently, the ministry Permanent secretary Eng Irene Bateebe said the dam will be up and running in three weeks and that the extent of damage has since been established.