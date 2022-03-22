At least thirteen members of Parliament from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party have expressed interest to stand for speakership race set Friday, March 25.

Among those who have picked the forms are;

Anita Among

Deputy Speaker, Anita Among sent her personal assistant, Mary Athieno, to pick nomination forms for the Speakership on her behalf from the NRM secretariat at Plot 10, Kyadondo Road.

Hon Jackson Kafuuzi

Hon. Kafuuzi Karugaba Jackson, the current Deputy Attorney General and Kyaka South Member of Parliament expressed interest in the position of Speaker of Parliament. Kafuuzi revealed that he is ready to resign if NRM endorses him.

““If CEC and my party caucus endorse me as a candidate, I will resign from my position as Deputy Attorney General,” he said.

Jane Ruth Aceng

Jane Ruth Aceng, expressed interest in becoming the next Speaker of Parliament. Nomination forms were been picked by her personal assistant George William Ssebamala.

Others are John Okot Amos , Florence Asiimwe , Uganda’s State minister for Sports, Denis Hamson Obua, Kagoma North legislator Alex Kintu Brandon, West Budama South MP Jacob Oboth-Oboth, Lwemiyaga County House representative Theodre Ssekikubo, Dokolo South County MP Felix Okot Ogong, Arua Central MP Jackson Atima, Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi, ,and Bugahya County MP Pius Wakabi Rujumba.

The position of speaker of parliament fell vacant after the death of Speaker Jacob Oulanyah on Sunday.