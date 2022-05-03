By Benjamin Jumbe

The police and other security agencies have been challenged to investigate recent school fires across the country.

The challenge has been made by the Titular head of Muslims Prince Kassim Nakibinge during Eid celebrations at his home in Kibuli where he hosted the muslim community.

Addressing the guests, Prince Nakibinge said there is need for thorough investigations into these fires to save lives of innocent children citing foul play in these cases.

He also urged them to investigate the cases of Panga attacks which have reemerged in some parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Prince Nakibinge also asked Muslims and all Ugandans in general to continue observing covid 19 SOPs and also get vaccinated.