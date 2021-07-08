President Museveni has asked security to locate and arrest all those using social media to spread false rumours claiming that he is dead.

“So the security service needs to solve that problem. I will check with them to locate the one who tells such a story because you waste peoples time. They should locate you and we go for you,” he said.

Museveni made the remarks while presiding over the swearing in ceremony of another batch of recently appointed ministers at Kololo. This follows social media reports and photos indicating that the president is dead while others suggested that he’s in bad shape.

Museveni says that spreading false information on social media is not a security problem but instead an idiotic problem.

“Another problem that we need to solve, I don’t think its a security problem but it’s an idiotic problem. Social media. Social media have apparently has been saying that Museveni is dead. Now the other day, I went to that side of Bombo, people were looking clearly because they had been told that Museveni is dead,” he siad.

He adds that those who are in Europe spreading such rumours that he is dead will be denounced.

“If you are in Europe we denounce you and say go to hell,” Museveni said.