BY MICHEAL WONIALA & FRED WAMBEDE

At least 1000 people in Mbale city and Mbale District have been displaced by the devastating floods, which hit the area after rivers burst their banks on Sunday.

Most of the houses built along the shores of River Nabuyonga did not survive the massive flooding that crashed through different parts of the city on a fateful day.

According to Rodha Nyaribi, the senior environment officer, Mbale City, a rapid assessment shows that about 80 houses were washed away by floods and 1000 people have been affected, and are currently homeless.

The death toll from floods stands at 29 and at least 7 people are confirmed to be missing as search and rescue missions continue.

The rivers that burst their banks include; Namatala, Nabuyoga, Nashibiso, and Napwoli.

The most affected wards in the city according to Ms. Nyaribi are Dolor Ward, Nabitiri, Namakwekwe ward, Namatala ward, and Mutoto ward.

Other wards are Mooni ward, Southcentral ward, IUIU ward, and Nabijjo ward Booma ward.

She blamed the flash floods for rampant encroachment on river banks especially in the suburbs of the city through settlement and farming.

Mbale District chairperson Muhammed Mafabi says about 1654 people were affected and 124 houses were destroyed.