

BY BILL OKETCH & PATRICK EBONG

Restriction imposed on fishing activities in Lake Kyoga has left more than 12,000 fishermen without business.

On Monday, the government reopened fishing activities in the lake, allowing only 11,000 registered boats and fishermen to operate.

There were more than 23,000 fishing boats positioned on Lake Kyoga before the ban was imposed in 2019.

In April 2019, leaders in the districts around Lake Kyoga under Lake Kyoga Integrated Management Organisation (Lakimo) suspended fishing activities to allow the Fisheries Protection Unit to coordinate the registration of fishermen and their boats.

In a meeting at Namasale Town Council headquarters, Amolatar District, , the minister of state for Fisheries, Ms Hellen Adoa, said only 11,000 boats have been allowed to operate in Lake Kyoga.

She further said only registered fishermen with the right fishing gears would be allowed to operate in the lake.

The measure was aimed at regulating illegal fishing activities.

The districts under Lakimo include Nakasongola, Pallisa, Amolatar, Kamuli, Apac, Dokolo, Buyende, Kaliro, Soroti, Kaberamaido, Serere, Katakwi, Ngora, Dokolo, and Kumi.