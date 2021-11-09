

By Robert Muhereza

Thousands of Congolese nationals have fled into Uganda following heavy gunfire exchange between government forces and M23 rebels in eastern DR Congo.



Some of the refugees found at Bunagana border post in Kisoro District in western Uganda said they had walked about 40km from their troubled homes as government forces tried to flush out the rebels.

The heavy fighting witnessed in the areas of Chanzu, Kiisiza, Ruyoni and Mbuzi in the north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo is said to have started on Sunday night.

The Kisoro Resident District Commissioner, Peter Mugisha says that about 4,000 Congolese refugees had entered Uganda by Monday morning and that his office had already deployed police, UPDF and intelligence officials at Bunagana border post.



The Kisoro district LCV Chairman, Abel Bizimana says they have decided to host the refugees at Nyakabande refugee reception center for proper screening before they can be relocated to the gazetted refugee camps in Uganda.