By Ritah Kemigisa

Thousands of travellers have spent the better part of Monday night in taxi and bus parks as they wait to travel to their villages.

This has been caused by the latest partial lockdown announced by the President.

In the new measures, the President has given public transport proprietors and private cars up to June 10th after which inter district movements will not be allowed for 42 days.

Since yesterday, transport charges have been hiked and the situation is not in any way different today.

A tour to the Kisenyi bus terminal this morning showed charges had been hiked by over 100%.

For example, one has to pay shs 100,000 to Ibanda from shs 50,000. For those travelling to Kasese, the cost has now been also put at shs 100,000 from shs 50,000.

Much as the costs are high, the majority are willing to pay. However, the number of buses and taxis are not enough and it is now a scramble for who moves faster.

It should be noted that public cars have been taking half their full capacity since last year.

Meanwhile, last evening many city dwellers had to trek home following heightened enforcement of the 9 pm curfew.