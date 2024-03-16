Thousands thronged Liberation Square in Masaka City on Friday to welcome First Son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba who also doubles as the leader of Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a political group launched a few months ago.

Shortly after the launch, State Minister for Microfinance Mr Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune was appointed by General Muhoozi as PLU’s regional coordinator in Greater Masaka.

As part of his roles, Mr Kasolo and colleagues hatched a plan to organize the Greater Masaka Bazaar, an event that took place at Liberation Square on Friday, March 15, 2024. The organizers say the event was held to bring Gen Muhoozi closer to his supporters.

Mr Kasolo and his team held rallies in regions like Bukomansimbi, Masaka City, Kalungu, Lyantonde, Ssembabule, Lwengo, Kyotera and Rakai in the last three years ahead of Gen Muhoozi’s planned visit.

It is estimated that about 100,000 people from Masaka and surrounding areas attended the event on Friday.

Besides political speeches from PLU members, the event featured entertainment from different artistes such as Jose Chameleone, Bebe Cool, Alien Skin, Vinka, Ronald Mayinja, Winnie Nwagi and Eddy Kenzo among others.