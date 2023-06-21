By Monitor Team

Three of the Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School students reportedly abducted on Friday by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADD rebels have escaped from captivity, the military and local leaders confirmed yesterday.

Brig Felix Kulayigye, the UPDF and Defence spokesperson, said the ex-abductees are safely in the hands of the army.

“It’s true three students escaped from ADF rebels, they had crossed to DR Congo and this was because of much pressure mounted on them by UPDF soldiers,” he said, without offering details.

Unknown attackers that the government has alternately prescribed as ADF terrorists and hired hitmen, attacked Mpondwe-Lhubiriha SS on Friday, killing 37 out of its 63 students.

Six were injured and an unknown number, which the school head teacher Raimon Muhindo estimated at 16, taken captive. It is three of these abductees that Kasese District leaders and the military separately confirmed to have escaped and returned to Uganda.