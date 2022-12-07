Three unidentified armed robbers have been killed as they allegedly attempted to shoot at two local watchmen deployed at Namwendwa Town Council in Kamuli district.

The watchmen have been identified as Isa Matovu, a UPDF veteran, and Mohamed Mudhungu a civilian.

It is alleged the deceased had stolen motorcycles whose trackers led the security guards to a hideout of five suspected robbers.

Upon interrogation, one of them discharged two bullets in the air, before attempting to aim at the guards, a scuffle ensued that saw three suspected robbers put out of action.

Micheal Kasadha, the Busoga North police spokesperson says 2 motorcycles, cartridges, a set of army uniforms, and shoes have been recovered among other items.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to Kamuli general hospital mortuary for postmortem as inquiries continue.