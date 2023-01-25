By Malik Fahad

Police in Lyantonde district are holding three people for their alleged involvement in the brutal murder of a village chairperson.

The trio is accused of taking part in the brutal murder of Yosam Turyamuhika, the Kiyinda village chairperson in Kaliiro sub-county, Lyantonde district.

Turyamuhikas’s trouble started from selling his land, and it is suspected that the murderers targeted his money. The suspects in custody include; Padson Ayinebyona, Magezi Kifa, and Sikyomu Bazonoona.

The deceased’s body was found dumped at the roadside by a passerby.

Lyantonde District Police Commander (DPC), Scovia Birungi has confirmed the arrest, adding that the suspects will help in investigations into the murder.