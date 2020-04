Police in Ntungamo district have arrested three people over the murder of a 25 year old man.

According to the Kigezi region police spokesperson, Elly Maate, the deceased identified as Osea Ariyo was murdered on his way back home by the suspects following a bar fight.

Matte says that the incident happened at Kashenyi 1 village in Rugarama sub-county.

He says the suspects identified as; Turomunsi Allan, Ahabwe Dissan and Nasasira Jussy and will be charged with murder.