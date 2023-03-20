Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing and vandalizing electrical wires worth Shs90 billion in Lira City.

Authorities have identified the three suspects as; Ahmed Hajalla, 58, the owner of a mini-factory where the stolen wires were recovered from, and his two employees Muhammed Okello, 50, and Safa Anywari, 15.

The trio is currently being detained at Lira City West Division police station and is charged with terrorism.

They were arrested in a joint intelligence operation headed by Lira City Resident CityCcommissioner, Mr. Lawrence Egole who also doubles as the head of security in the city, and Lira City West Division police commander Mr. Wilson Tumwesige on Sunday.

Egole said during the search, they were able to recover about two trucks of electrical wires that had been cut into pieces from the suspect’s home, adding that all the wires were vandalized from the transmission line.

He described the vandals as murderers who want to kill Ugandans.

Peter Okello, a resident of Gwengabara cell, Angwetangwet ward in Lira City’s West Division said the government tries to put a lot of money into building a permanent transmission line but it is very unfortunate that people vandalize it.

During his end-of-year interaction session with selected editors at the Nakasero State Lodge in Kampala, President Museveni cautioned and ordered those involved in vandalizing electricity lines and towers to stop.

According to Museveni, vandalism of electricity lines and towers has since plunged the country into unnecessary load shedding due to less power. He vowed to fight those involved in the said criminal act.