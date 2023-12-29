In a heart wrenching incident, Police in Kumi District are investigating circumstances under which three siblings died after they were allegedly poisoned under unclear circumstances.

John Okodosi, 9, Ignatius Agodo, 4, and Constant Olupot, 6, all sons of Tom Omudu and residents of Okudumo Village, Okudumo Parish in Mukongoro Sub County, were pronounced dead upon being rushed to a nearby clinic in Kanyum town council on Wednesday.

The bodies were then taken to Mbale City Mortuary where police surgeon Dr Barnabas Rubanza confirmed that the children died of poison. Read more