By Mike Sebalu

The police have confirmed that atleast 3 people have died following flash floods that resulted from heavy rains that pounded the mountainous Elgon region on Sunday, September 11.

The Elgon region police spokesperson, Rogers Taitika says two of the deceased are juveniles whose bodies have been recovered from Rver Nabuyonga and the other is a male adult identified as Milton Maku, a resident of Masoola village in Bumasooba sub-county in Bulambuli district.

He appeals to people living in low lying places that are prone to such disasters to heed to government’s calls to vacate for safety.

Taitika also advises parents to be extra vigilant on safety of their children during this rainy season.