By Alex Ashaba

Three people were killed last night by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militants who raided Nyabitusi village 1, Kamwenge District in western Uganda, just a week after a similar attack in another village in the same district claimed the lives of 10 residents.

Kamwenge Resident District Commissioner, Isiah Byarugaba Kanyamahane said the victims’ house was set ablaze during the Christmas Day attack.

“It’s true three people were killed by ADF rebels and their house was burnt. I am at the scene establishing more facts,” he said. The victims are said to be an elderly woman and her two grandchildren. Read more