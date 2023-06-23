By RASHUL ADIDI

Three Kaliro District Local Government staff were arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling Shs5.8b meant for paying civil servants and pensioners.

The suspects include; the chief administrative officer (CAO), Mr Godfrey Mutome, the senior accountant in the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (former District accountant), Mr John Wabwire, and the Principal Human Resource Officer, Ms Rebecca Kwagala.

The trio was arrested by a team from the Inspectorate of Government led by Mr Frederick Oketch, the Jinja Office Regional Inspectorate Officer. Mr Mutome and Ms Kwagala were picked up from Kaliro District, while Mr Wabwire was arrested in Kampala.

“We received a complaint where it was alleged that officials of Kaliro District Local Government had embezzled funds meant for staff pension and salaries; so, we commenced investigations about a year ago and established that a total of Shs5, 806,767 was embezzled,” he said on Thursday.

He added: "We managed to arrest all the three suspects and they will be arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court."