By Barbra Nalweyiso

Three people were left injured following a Friday morning accident that occurred at Katosi village in Kiganda town council, Kassanda district along the Mubende – Kampala highway.

The accident involved a bus belonging to Link Bus Services registration number UBJ 772Z and a motorcycle registration number UFF 965x.

Wamala region police spokesperson, Rachel Kawala, identified the injured as Kevin Kiyeka 22, Dafine Namakuza, 25, and Percy Nyakato.

“It’s alleged that the motorcycle was ahead of the bus and they were all moving in the same direction. Suddenly motorcycle rider turned right without indicating so as the Link bus driver tried to avoid knocking the cyclist, unfortunately, lost control slightly knocked the motorcycle, and the vehicle overturned”, she said.

Kawala added that both the motorcycle and bus were taken to Kiganda police station pending IOV inspection.

Additionally, the injured passengers were rushed to Kiganda health centre IV for treatment as they hunt for the motorcycle rider who is on the run.

Link bus accidents

Last year, 25 people perished in a fatal accident involving a Link bus at Sebitoli along the Fort Portal-Kampala highway in Busoro sub-county. In February this year, 23 passengers were injured in a Link bus accident that occurred at Gwanika in Nabingoola sub-county in Mubende district along the Fort Portal–Kampala highway.