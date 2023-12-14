By Barbra Nalweyiso & Enock Matovu

Police in Mityana District are hunting for three male inmates who escaped from Mityana Government Prison on Wednesday evening .

Ms Rachel Kawala, the Wamala Regional Police spokesperson said preliminary police investigations indicate that as the inmates were being escorted to their wards after evening meals at 4pm, four of them jumped over the fence and fled. However, one inmate was successfully apprehended and the remaining three are still on the run.

The trio include Francis Mfitumukiza , 24, from Rubange village, Murora Sub County, Kisoro District who was facing charges of murder and aggravated robbery, Gideon Nasasira , 37, from Muko Village, Muko Sub County, Rubanda District, charged with aggravated robbery.

Joseph Hakiza , 27 from Nyarubuye Village, Katobo Parish, Nyarubuye subcounty, Kisoro District is facing charges of aggravated defilement. "A case of escape from lawful custody has been registered under Mityana CRB 1197, and efforts are underway to search for the missing inmates," she said.