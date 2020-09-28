

By Steven Ariong

Three Karimojong cattle rustlers have been killed in a two hour gun clash with the army in Kotido district, Karamoja sub region.

Major Peter Mugisa the UPDF 3rddivision Spokesperson says the warriors had attacked the army protected kraal in the 403rdbrigade of Nakapelimoru Sub County in Kotido Municipality.

He said the warriors were about 60 in number, six of them armed with guns, while the rest had bow and arrows.

Maj Mugisha adds that no UPDF soldier was killed or injured during last evening’s clashes and no animal was stolen.