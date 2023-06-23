By Obed Kankiriho

At least three people have died and several others are critically injured following a road crash that occurred at Kinyogo, Kitumba sub-county along the Kabale-Katuna highway in Kabale district.

Baguma Yahaya, the Traffic Officer in charge at Kabale police says the accident involved a Scania bus registration number KCG888F belonging to Simba Transport Company that was moving from Rwanda and another vehicle registered as RAF 063T.

He says preliminary reports suggest that the two vehicles collided head-on at Kinyogo.

Baguma says the identities of the deceased are yet to be established and the injured occupants of the Rwandan vehicle have been taken to Kabale regional referral hospital.

The police are still working to retrieve the bodies of the deceased from the wreckage